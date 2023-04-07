Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evans Bancorp is $38.50. The forecasts range from a low of $35.86 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $32.22.

The projected annual revenue for Evans Bancorp is $100MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.28.

Evans Bancorp Declares $0.66 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.66 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $32.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 390K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 5.60% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3,789.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 99.05% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evans Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVBN is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 3,617K shares.

Evans Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

