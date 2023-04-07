Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.24% from its latest reported closing price of $37.03.

The projected annual revenue for Esquire Financial Holdings is $72MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.14.

Esquire Financial Holdings Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $37.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 117,305.46% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 355K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 7K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Cox Capital Mgt holds 13K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 469.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 80.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESQ is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 4,990K shares.

Esquire Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

