Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is 51.20. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.89% from its latest reported closing price of 41.00.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is 611MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSC is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 34,097K shares. The put/call ratio of EFSC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,595K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,630K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 86.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 996K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 82,422.79% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 915K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing a decrease of 42.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 68.99% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.

