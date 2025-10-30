Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Enterprise Financial Services Corp - Preferred Stock (EFSCP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Enterprise Financial Services Corp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:EFSCP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.09% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services Corp - Preferred Stock is $25.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.94 to a high of $26.83. The average price target represents an increase of 22.09% from its latest reported closing price of $20.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services Corp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSCP is 0.52%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSCP by 4.41% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jag Capital Management holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSCP by 2.27% over the last quarter.

