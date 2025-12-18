Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Enact Holdings (ACT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Enact Holdings (NasdaqGS:ACT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is $41.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.97% from its latest reported closing price of $40.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is 1,241MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.10%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 39,371K shares. The put/call ratio of ACT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,706K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,450K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 46.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 79.14% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 1,449K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 74.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 421.11% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,299K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,076K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

