Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit is 12.41. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.71.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Point Credit is 134MM, an increase of 13.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECC is 0.15%, an increase of 31.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 8,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 45.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 78.40% over the last quarter.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 79.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 1,348.59% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 99,772.69% over the last quarter.

Eagle Point Credit Background Information

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

