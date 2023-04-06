Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp is $43.18. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of $31.97.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp is $364MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.88.

Eagle Bancorp Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $31.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYSRX - Guggenheim Long Short Equity Fund Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 24.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 40.13% over the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 38K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 83K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 26,868K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 10.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

