Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains D.R. Horton (DHI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is $168.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $148.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is 34,270MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,984 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.30%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 309,587K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,645K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,167K shares , representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,735K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,754K shares , representing a decrease of 56.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 41.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,891K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,951K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,847K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,347K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares , representing a decrease of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 21.15% over the last quarter.

