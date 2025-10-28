Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DCOMP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:DCOMP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $24.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.50 to a high of $28.87. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of $19.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 460MM, an increase of 34.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOMP is 0.20%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 419K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOMP by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 165K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TASHX - Transamerica Multi-Asset Income (formerly Transamerica Strategic High Income) A holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCOMP by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

