Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dime Community Bancshares is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.16% from its latest reported closing price of $21.57.

The projected annual revenue for Dime Community Bancshares is $426MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

Dime Community Bancshares Declares $0.25 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $21.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phocas Financial holds 143K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 34.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOM by 53.65% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 216K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dime Community Bancshares. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOM is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 31,662K shares. The put/call ratio of DCOM is 4.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dime Community Bancshares Background Information

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

