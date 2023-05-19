Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains DigitalBridge Group Inc - (DBRG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of DigitalBridge Group Inc - (NYSE:DBRG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc - is 21.61. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 97.54% from its latest reported closing price of 10.94.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group Inc - is 1,303MM, a decrease of 19.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

DigitalBridge Group Inc - Declares $0.01 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $10.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 28.53%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 124.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 22.83 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.28%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 162,995K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 14,435K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,972K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 12.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,364K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,708K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,311K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 6,777K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

DigitalBridge Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalBridge is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

