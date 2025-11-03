Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.06% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group is $17.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.06% from its latest reported closing price of $12.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group is 1,424MM, an increase of 1,319.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.37%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 199,818K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 15,456K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,669K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 28.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,645K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 7.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,318K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 9.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,273K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 19.06% over the last quarter.

