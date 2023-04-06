Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is $37.87. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 124.87% from its latest reported closing price of $16.84.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is $623MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 334K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 44K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 17.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 23.56% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 5.46% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSC - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 174.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 10.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 33,161K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

