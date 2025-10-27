Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.75% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is $80.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from its latest reported closing price of $70.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is 632MM, a decrease of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.15%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 36,415K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,695K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 83.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,750K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 2.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 877K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

