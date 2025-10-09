Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.48% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is $41.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.48% from its latest reported closing price of $32.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 21,941MM, an increase of 36.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.47%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 597,002K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 121,956K shares representing 22.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 113,896K shares representing 21.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,283K shares , representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 38,634K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,112K shares , representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,138K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,938K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 1.95% over the last quarter.

