Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.83% from its latest reported closing price of 15.51.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is 330MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 31,524K shares. The put/call ratio of CNOB is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,537K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 11.19% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,124K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,093K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 7.41% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,060K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 6.69% over the last quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

