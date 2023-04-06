Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from its latest reported closing price of $17.51.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is $330MM, an increase of 11.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 1.88% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 86K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 52K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 32,031K shares. The put/call ratio of CNOB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

