Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Columbia Banking System (COLB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.84% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is $30.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from its latest reported closing price of $28.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is 3,848MM, an increase of 100.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.25%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.23% to 345,497K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,381K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,247K shares , representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 39.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,782K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares , representing an increase of 57.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 64.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,401K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,817K shares , representing an increase of 36.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 61.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,016K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,949K shares , representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,536K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,606K shares , representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 87.85% over the last quarter.

