Stocks
CCB

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB) Outperform Recommendation

April 06, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of COASTAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $61.58. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 83.94% from its latest reported closing price of $33.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $421MM, an increase of 93.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CCB / COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP Shares Held by Institutions

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 627K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in COASTAL FINANCIAL. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.21%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 8,984K shares. CCB / COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CCB is 5.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coastal Financial Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

See all COASTAL FINANCIAL regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.