Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of COASTAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $61.58. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 83.94% from its latest reported closing price of $33.48.

The projected annual revenue for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $421MM, an increase of 93.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 627K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia, Omsesidigt holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in COASTAL FINANCIAL. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCB is 0.21%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 8,984K shares. The put/call ratio of CCB is 5.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coastal Financial Background Information

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

