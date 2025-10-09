Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains CNO Financial Group (CNO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CNO Financial Group is $43.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.85% from its latest reported closing price of $40.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNO Financial Group is 3,823MM, a decrease of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNO Financial Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNO is 0.22%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 121,998K shares. The put/call ratio of CNO is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,274K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,260K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 14.58% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,615K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,503K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 18.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,229K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.