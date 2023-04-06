Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains CNB Financial (CCNE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNB Financial is $27.03. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 51.34% from its latest reported closing price of $17.86.

The projected annual revenue for CNB Financial is $214MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.17.

CNB Financial Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $17.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 1.06% over the last quarter.

RYRUX - Russell 2000 2x Strategy Fund A-Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 22.72% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 13.94% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCNE is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 12,935K shares. The put/call ratio of CCNE is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

CNB Financial Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

