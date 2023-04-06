Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.09% from its latest reported closing price of $17.10.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is $165MM, an increase of 19.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.16.

Civista Bancshares Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $17.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Martingale Asset Management L P holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 122K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 4.10% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 200K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 9,639K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 5.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

