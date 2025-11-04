Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Cincinnati Financial (NasdaqGS:CINF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.05% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is $171.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from its latest reported closing price of $157.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is 11,515MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.17%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 121,780K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,471K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,037K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.07% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,466K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,437K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,059K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 11.21% over the last quarter.

