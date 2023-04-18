Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is $122.74. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $107.83.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is $8,781MM, an increase of 33.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

HLEIX - JPMorgan Equity Index Fund Class I holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Ballast holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLN - WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund N holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 35.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 27.01% over the last quarter.

PY - Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 74.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.17%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 114,569K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

