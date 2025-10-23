Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Chubb (CB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Chubb (NYSE:CB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $305.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $247.67 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of $282.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is 46,431MM, a decrease of 21.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB is 0.47%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 420,052K shares. The put/call ratio of CB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 27,034K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,131K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,574K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 14.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,248K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,003K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,925K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,579K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,355K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 12.92% over the last quarter.

