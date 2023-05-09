Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Chimera Investment (CIM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimera Investment is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.08% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

The projected annual revenue for Chimera Investment is 430MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM is 0.18%, an increase of 89.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 136,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CIM is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 17,332K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 17,317K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,133K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 0.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,971K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 1.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,372K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Chimera Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimera Investment Corporation is a REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

