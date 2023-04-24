Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Chimera Investment (CIM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimera Investment is 6.97. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from its latest reported closing price of 5.65.

The projected annual revenue for Chimera Investment is 430MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

Chimera Investment Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $5.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.80%, the lowest has been 7.93%, and the highest has been 27.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM is 0.21%, an increase of 137.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 137,165K shares. The put/call ratio of CIM is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 17,332K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 17,317K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,133K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 0.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,971K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 1.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,372K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Chimera Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimera Investment Corporation is a REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

