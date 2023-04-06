Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Chicopee Bancorp (CBNK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Chicopee Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicopee Bancorp is $23.15. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.84.

The projected annual revenue for Chicopee Bancorp is $185MM, an increase of 13.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.20.

Capital Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020.

