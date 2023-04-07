Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Chemung Financial (CHMG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemung Financial is $51.34. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.58% from its latest reported closing price of $40.24.

The projected annual revenue for Chemung Financial is $103MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.04.

Chemung Financial Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $40.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 12K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemung Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMG is 0.09%, an increase of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,808K shares.

Chemung Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

