Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains CB Financial Services (CBFV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CB Financial Services is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.32% from its latest reported closing price of $21.67.

The projected annual revenue for CB Financial Services is $59MM, an increase of 20.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 5.54% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 7K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 59.73% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 26K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBFV is 0.04%, a decrease of 57.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 1,776K shares.

CB Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 15 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, six offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

