Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Carlyle Group (CG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 40.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.81.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is $4,283MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 11.07% over the last quarter.

NSMAX - Nuveen NWQ Small holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 41.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,234K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 226,425K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

