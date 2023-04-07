Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Capstar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:CSTR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capstar Financial Holdings is $17.93. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.67% from its latest reported closing price of $14.62.

The projected annual revenue for Capstar Financial Holdings is $131MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.95.

Capstar Financial Holdings Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 1,682K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 8.15% over the last quarter.

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RFIMX - Ranger Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 10.76% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing a decrease of 42.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 33.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capstar Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTR is 0.08%, a decrease of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 11,054K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

CapStar Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders' equity of $343.49 million.

