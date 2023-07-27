Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Camden National (CAC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden National is 35.36. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 34.84.

The projected annual revenue for Camden National is 200MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

Camden National Declares $0.42 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $34.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 5.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden National. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAC is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 12,346K shares. The put/call ratio of CAC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,108K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 79.61% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 749K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 403K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 19.43% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 339K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 22.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 331K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAC by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Camden National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden National Corporation is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 61 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 71 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

