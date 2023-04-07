Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambridge Bancorp is $87.04. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.60% from its latest reported closing price of $63.72.

The projected annual revenue for Cambridge Bancorp is $222MM, an increase of 21.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.40.

Cambridge Bancorp Declares $0.67 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $63.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 2.13%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 168K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 3,028.45% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 56.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 87.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambridge Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATC is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.16% to 4,675K shares.

Cambridge Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

