Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains California BanCorp. (BCAL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of California BanCorp. (NasdaqCM:BCAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for California BanCorp. is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of $18.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for California BanCorp. is 117MM, a decrease of 37.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in California BanCorp.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAL is 0.44%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 23,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,472K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 2,408K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,454K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Capital Partners VI holds 2,341K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 2,190K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares , representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 20.90% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,272K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAL by 35.45% over the last quarter.

