Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Byline Bancorp (BY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Byline Bancorp is $32.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of $28.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Byline Bancorp is 458MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byline Bancorp. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BY is 0.10%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.23% to 28,449K shares. The put/call ratio of BY is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,724K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing an increase of 74.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BY by 284.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,038K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BY by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 893K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Ararat Capital Management holds 785K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 7.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 747K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 12.80% over the last quarter.

