Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Byline Bancorp (BY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Byline Bancorp is 26.93. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from its latest reported closing price of 19.25.

The projected annual revenue for Byline Bancorp is 390MM, an increase of 26.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

Byline Bancorp Declares $0.09 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $19.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byline Bancorp. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BY is 0.14%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 22,620K shares. The put/call ratio of BY is 8.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,789K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,169K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BY by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Ararat Capital Management holds 1,136K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 1.65% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,054K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BY by 1.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Byline Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

