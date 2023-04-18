Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Brown & Brown (BRO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.36% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $66.61. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.36% from its latest reported closing price of $59.81.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is $4,056MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.52.

Brown & Brown Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $59.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 1,470K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 28.92% over the last quarter.

Nissay Asset Management holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 16.52% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,800K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Arrow Investments Trust - Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 45.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 149K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 247,176K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brown & Brown Background Information

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

