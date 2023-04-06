Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 45.22% from its latest reported closing price of $10.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookline Bancorp is $395MM, an increase of 23.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.70.

Brookline Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $10.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,318K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 471K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Mayport holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 224K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 20.85% over the last quarter.

HDG - ProShares Hedge Replication ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 17.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKL is 0.08%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 81,002K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brookline Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England.

See all Brookline Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.