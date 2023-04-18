Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Brookfield Corporation - (BN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Brookfield Corporation - (NYSE:BN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Corporation - is $49.60. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $71.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.40% from its latest reported closing price of $32.76.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

Brookfield Corporation - Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $32.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 1.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND IV - Financial Services Portfolio Initial Class holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,551K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 753K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc holds 125K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

National Asset Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Brookfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

