Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.62% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management is $65.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.62% from its latest reported closing price of $53.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management is 6,367MM, an increase of 41.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 8.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.34%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 345.03% to 1,548,728K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 1,193,021K shares representing 73.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Value Investments holds 30,790K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 21,636K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,693K shares , representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,370K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,130K shares , representing a decrease of 47.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,273K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.