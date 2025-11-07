Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BHFAN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BHFAN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $16.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.35 to a high of $21.73. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of $14.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 8,797MM, an increase of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHFAN is 0.26%, an increase of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 4,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,820K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAN by 11.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAN by 4.44% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAN by 5.58% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAN by 25.72% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 267K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAN by 7.69% over the last quarter.

