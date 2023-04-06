Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Foundry Bancorp is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.72% from its latest reported closing price of $9.88.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Foundry Bancorp is $57MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 337K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 9.31% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 651K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 57.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 273.72% over the last quarter.

QABA - First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 52.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 10.98% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 30K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLFY by 33.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Foundry Bancorp. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLFY is 0.08%, an increase of 19.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 14,673K shares. The put/call ratio of BLFY is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Dedicated to individual support, Blue Foundry Bank offers a comprehensive line of products and services including personal and business banking and lending, to support clients’ financial goals and investment for growth. With its Universal Bankers acting more as partners, the process will be less about banking and more about living.

