Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Black Knight Inc - (BKI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Black Knight Inc - (NYSE:BKI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.11% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Knight Inc - is 70.04. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of 55.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Black Knight Inc - is 1,656MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Knight Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKI is 0.36%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 180,185K shares. The put/call ratio of BKI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,814K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,097K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,322K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,579K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,794K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,189K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,384K shares, representing a decrease of 138.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 60.75% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 4,965K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Black Knight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

See all Black Knight Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.