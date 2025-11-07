Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains BILL Holdings (BILL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BILL Holdings is $62.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 40.98% from its latest reported closing price of $44.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BILL Holdings is 2,058MM, an increase of 37.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.20%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 108,514K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,715K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,524K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,576K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 6.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,087K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,985K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 2,962K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 51.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 63.40% over the last quarter.

