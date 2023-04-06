Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from its latest reported closing price of $23.93.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is $397MM, a decrease of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.54.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $23.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 33K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 41K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 0.97% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 2.04% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBQAX - PGIM Jennison Blend Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 4.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 44,172K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

