Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Berkley (WRB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkley is $83.55. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.68% from its latest reported closing price of $62.50.

The projected annual revenue for Berkley is $12,092MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.98.

Berkley Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $62.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wealthfront Advisers holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 614K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 34.23% over the last quarter.

Hartford Investment Management holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Fundamental Alternatives Fund Class R6 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkley. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.29%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 224,991K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

