Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of BCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BCBP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BCB Bancorp Inc is $19.12. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.68% from its latest reported closing price of $11.14.

The projected annual revenue for BCB Bancorp Inc is $137MM, an increase of 17.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

BCB Bancorp Inc Declares $0.16 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $11.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 3.16%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 1.02% over the last quarter.

GSCYX - SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 920K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 18.79% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 24K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCB Bancorp Inc. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBP is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 7,535K shares. The put/call ratio of BCBP is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

BCB Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

