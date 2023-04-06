Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BCB Bancorp is $19.12. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.85% from its latest reported closing price of $12.04.

The projected annual revenue for BCB Bancorp is $137MM, an increase of 15.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 24K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 39K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PACAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GCAVX - GMO U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Class VI holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 150.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 14.35% over the last quarter.

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 51K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBP is 0.06%, an increase of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 7,554K shares. The put/call ratio of BCBP is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

BCB Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

