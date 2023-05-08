Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Barings BDC (BBDC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barings BDC is 10.05. The forecasts range from a low of 7.83 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from its latest reported closing price of 7.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barings BDC is 269MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

Barings BDC Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $7.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.64%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 13.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.46 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings BDC. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDC is 0.23%, a decrease of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 60,688K shares. The put/call ratio of BBDC is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barings holds 13,640K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 4,805K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 4,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 11.83% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Barings BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $345 billion* of AUM firm-wide.

See all Barings BDC regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.